Celtics Legend Makes Case for Former NBA All-Star to Take Knicks Job
The New York Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau in a shocking move, completely changing the landscape of the NBA, and now a Celtics legend has chimed in on the Knicks' coaching search.
Two-time NBA champion Cedric Maxwell won both of his titles with the Boston Celtics back in the 1980s, even taking home the Finals MVP during one of those championship runs.
Amid all of the conversations about the Knicks' head coach, Maxwell appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap Podcast to give his two cents about who New York should look to bring in.
“I spoke to Sam Cassell, an assistant coach on the Celtics. I would love for him to get a job like that,” Maxwell told Sharpe on the podcast.
“But in that particular market, right now, they are looking for a marquee name. Sam’s name isn’t a marquee name as he hasn’t been a head coach before.
“You’re coming in there with somebody who is unproven, in the New York Knicks, you can’t do that.”
The Knicks hiring Cassell would certainly be out of left field, given his lack of head coaching experience.
They could potentially have confidence in his time as an assistant, though all reports and murmurs are indicating they will choose an experienced coach.
Cassell has stints as a lead assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics. He has been around some of the most successful coaches in the league and offers experience as a player to lean on as well.
If he impresses with his ideas and game plan for the Knicks, the organization could take a chance that Cassell is the voice needed to take New York back to the top of the NBA.
During his time as a player, Cassell was a veteran presence on the Boston Celtics' 2007-2008 title-winning team, before starting to coach for Celtics coach at the time, Doc Rivers.
Cassell is currently a key assistant for the Boston Celtics.
