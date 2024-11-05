Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown’s Status Confirmed Ahead of Warriors Game
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is set to miss his third straight game with a hip flexor strain when the Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
Brown has missed the Celtics' second game against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and their game Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics won both of their games without Brown, but against two teams that have combined for five wins to start the season. The injury has bothered Brown since training camp, and he is now missing time during the season.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said during an appearance on Zolak and Bertrand that he is “not concerned” about Brown’s injury.
"He's doing well," Mazzulla said of Brown. "It's a strain, and he's working really hard in treatment every day and just kind of working to get back at it. So, not concerned, and I don't think he is either."
With Brown out for the matchup against the Warriors, he will next have the chance to return on Friday when the Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets.
Through six games, Brown has averaged 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP has scored over 20 points in every game he has played this season, and at least 25 points in each of his last three games. The Celtics have managed without Brown in part because of winnable matchups against the Hornets and Hawks, but they will face a far greater test when they take on the Golden State Warriors without Brown on Wednesday.
The Celtics-Warriors game pins two one-loss teams against each other.Boston comes into the game on a three-game winning streak as Golden State rides into town with a four-game winning streak. The Celtics have only lost to the Indiana Pacers this season, and the Warriors have only been defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers so far.
The Celtics defense held the Hornets and Hawks to under 200 total points over the last two games, but will it be enough to hold the Warriors back?
