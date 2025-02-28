Celtics Injury Report: Kristaps Porzingis Status Downgraded For Matchup vs Cavs
As the Boston Celtics prepare for their upcoming game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they may have to do so without the services of a few players. Star center Kristaps Porzingis wasn't originally on the injury report but he has since been added.
His status has been downgraded for this crucial game. The veteran is now being listed as questionable due to a non-Covid illness.
If Porzingis can't give it a go, it would be very troublesome for the Celtics against Cleveland. Center Luke Kornet is also on the injury list so Boston could be very shorthanded in the frontcourt for this game.
The Cavaliers have a ton of size and length along their roster so they could give this Celtics team some fits. Porzingis completely changes a game whenever he is healthy due to his length and ability to space the floor for Boston.
Boston is already going to be without guard Jrue Holiday for this game. The veteran has been dealing with an injury and has already been ruled out for the contest.
Additionally, the Celtics could see star Jaylen Brown miss the game as well. Brown has been dealing with a nagging injury that he suffered recently and it forced him to miss the team's last game against the Detroit Pistons.
We should know closer to the start of the game whether Brown or Porzingis will be able to suit up. Boston needs them both to play if they want a real chance to take down this loaded Cavaliers team.
The Celtics are a few games behind Cleveland in the Eastern Conference standings so this game is massive when it comes to playoff positioning. But injuries have taken a toll on this Boston team of late and it could see a few crucial players be forced to sit out of this game.
