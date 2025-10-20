Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Doesn’t Know If He’ll Play on Opening Night vs 76ers
Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown is not sure if he will play in Wednesday's season opener against their bitter rival, the Philadelphia 76ers.
More news: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Provides Major Update on Potential Late-Season Return
Brown told Jay King of The Athletic that while he feels great now, he is taking things day-to-day.
The 2024 Finals MVP is currently dealing with a hamstring issue that he suffered in the team's preseason against the Toronto Raptors. His departure from the game may be viewed as the Celtics being a bit more cautious.
According to Brown, he is not concerned about the injury one bit.
“I wasn’t too concerned,” Brown said. “ … I was fine. Maybe a little tweak, but nothing crazy.
Brown was limited in practice on Friday.
Nonetheless, the 28-year-old star continues to make progress and seems to have out the hamstring issue behind him. There is a great chance that Brown will be available come opening night; however, nothing is set in stone.
The four-time All-Star is set to embark on his 10th season in the league and has established himself as one of the best guards and two-way players in the league.
More news: Celtics React to Shocking and Sudden Retirement of Former Star Guard
Last season, he was great, averaging 22.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc in 34.3 minutes of action and 63 games. Brown put up those solid numbers despite the fact that he experienced pain and discomfort in his right knee.
In June, Brown underwent surgery on his right knee, and there are no reports of any setbacks in his recovery process.
This season, Brown enters as the de facto No. 1 option for the Celtics as they'll start the season without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum. The former California Golden Bear will be looked upon to carry the load and do his part to make sure the Celtics are still a threat this season.
According to ESPN, the Celtics have a 51.8 percent chance of making the playoffs and are projected to win 40.1 games. The Celtics enter the season with modest expectations, but they’ll aim to shatter them with Brown setting the tone, starting as early as Wednesday.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.