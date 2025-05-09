Celtics' Jayson Tatum Playoff Struggles Validate Steve Kerr
The Boston Celtics find themselves in a 0-2 series deficit entering Game 3 of their series against the New York Knicks. Boston dropped the first two games at home, letting two massive leads disappear in consecutive contests.
One of the biggest reasons for the Celtics' losing the games has been the struggles of star forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum hasn't looked like his normal self in this series, and it has hurt the Celtics on the court.
The topic of Tatum was discussed on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, and the discussion around Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr came about. Last summer, Kerr famously benched Tatum during the Olympics while coaching Team USA.
This sparked all sorts of backlash from fans, especially since Tatum had just won a title a few weeks prior. But the narrative around this discourse has come back up with the struggles that the Celtics star has seen.
"Well Steve Kerr's decision making, when it comes to Jayson Tatum was kind of validated, no? King of validated, no? And I know he won a championship in the middle of that but Jaylen Brown carried his ass. So Jayson Tatum, we're looking at you, you gotta rise to the occasion."
The struggles of Tatum have certainly been apparent, but he has also had plenty of strong games in the postseason during his career. But if the Celtics want to get past the Knicks, Tatum is going to need to play much better moving forward.
If Tatum can't snap out of this cold streak, the Celtics' season could come to an end much sooner than anyone would have expected. New York taking a 2-0 series lead has been unexpected, to say the very least, but they have taken advantage of the Celtics' miscues.
If Boston doesn't clean things up soon, they will find themselves essentially done with a 0-3 series hole. Game 3 is a must-win for this team, and they will need Tatum to show up fully.
