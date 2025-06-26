Celtics Land Hugo Gonzalez With 28th Overall Pick in NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics made their pick on Wednesday night in the first night of the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the 28th pick, the Celtics selected Hugo Gonzalez from Real Madrid.
Gonzalez is only 19 years old and is viewed as one of the biggest steals in the draft. According to the ESPN broadcast, the Celtics are expected to bring over Gonzalez and are keeping their pick.
For the past three seasons, Gonzalez has played for Real Madrid, averaging 5.2 points per game and 2.5 rebounds in 14.2 minutes of action. Although he is viewed as a steal in the draft, the expectation is the Celtics won't have him play a big role right away, and rather, he will be in a limited role this upcoming season.
Gonzalez measures 6-foot-6 and comes in at 205 pounds. As noted by Yahoo Sports, he’s a high-energy wing with strong defensive instincts and an aggressive, downhill approach on offense. If he can tighten up his jumper and ball-handling, there’s real potential for him to become a versatile two-way contributor. That said, he saw limited minutes off the bench during his time overseas, leaving some question marks around his development curve.
Some of his strengths coming into the league are his defense, finishing, and shooting upside. As for Gonzalez's weaknesses, they include his ball handling and experience, as although he played in a stellar league overseas, he was not the focal point of it.
Boston has been at the forefront of the basketball world as of late, having completed two trades in the span of 24 hours, trading away Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.
The Celtics now have the No. 32 pick in the second round of the draft on Thursday. It's unclear what Boston will do with the pick, but they will have options.
More Celtics news: Raptors Have Reportedly Offered Package for Celtics Star Derrick White
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Receiving 'Significant Interest' From Multiple Teams
NBA Insider Shares Major Theory on Celtics Potentially Moving Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown Drawing Strong Interest From Unexpected West Team
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.