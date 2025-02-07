Celtics Legends Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce Believe Luka Doncic Can be 'New Ohtani' For Lakers
The Boston Celtics longtime rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, drastically altered the course of the NBA before the trade deadline expired, landing star guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Los Angeles had been wondering what the future of the team would look like once LeBron James retires but now they have a 25-year-old superstar in his prime to work with.
While the Celtics just defeated Doncic and the Mavericks in the NBA Finals last season, this is a move that should certainly put some fear into fans. Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA and now he is on the Lakers, likely for a very long time.
Former Celtics stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce weighed in on this move, calling Doncic the new 'Ohtani', referring to MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Listen, this kid is about to be the new Ohtani. If he did a third of what he did in Dallas in a Lakers uniform, if he gets 70 in a Lakers uniform. And let me just say this, he's more Kobe Bryant than LeBron James. You hear what I'm saying to you?"
The two Celtics legends do have a point here. Doncic has the personality and global brand to become like Ohtani. While he likely isn't on the same level as the Los Angeles Dodgers star, Doncic can earn his keep being with the Lakers now.
Doncic now being in Los Angeles could turn into a very lucrative experience for himself. The city of Los Angeles has a lot of glamour and the star players tend to take advantage of all of what the city has to offer.
If Doncic can do this with the Lakers, he could be the next in a long line of stars in Los Angeles. Boston is going to have to deal with Doncic for a long time in all likelihood so the Celtics will get very acquainted with the star point guard.
