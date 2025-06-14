Celtics Make Big Coaching Announcement
The Boston Celtics organization made a coaching change that will impact the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate.
Celtics player enhancement coach Phil Pressey is now the head coach of the G-League team, according to HoopsHype reporter Michael Scotto.
As a former player, Pressey brings extensive playing experience and has spent time playing for various organizations.
He went undrafted in 2013, though the Celtics offered him a spot on their Summer League team, where he played well enough to get a position within the organization.
He spent two years with the Celtics, including some time down in Maine with the G-League team as he developed.
Eventually, he was let go from the Celtics, going on to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.
After his opportunity with the Warriors, Pressey went overseas to play in Turkey and Spain, rounding out a well-travelled playing career.
After he hung up his basketball shoes, Pressey got an opportunity to join Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla's coaching staff in 2023 as a player development coach.
In his latest role, players will yo-yo back and fourth between the Celtics roster, leaving Pressey needing to develop and provide stability for players.
Boston's front office will scout second-round and underrated players, looking to find some undervalued players and help them through the NBA pipeline.
Player development coaches specialize in helping players adjust to NBA physicality and speed, working on their weakest areas of their game, while fine-tuning their play style to emphasize their strengths.
During an appearance on "The Basketball Podcast with Chris Oliver," Pressey provided perspective on the transition from a player to a coach.
“I have great mentors like my father. He went from player to coach, so he helped me make this transition," Pressey said on the podcast.
"But I was also a coach on the floor. I was always an extension, especially being a point guard, having to know the plays better than the rest of my team, holding myself accountable, being on time, showing up every single day.
"And I had to instill the growth mindset of being a lifelong learner and constantly learning new ideas and philosophies.”
