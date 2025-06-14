Ex-Celtics Star Could Put Pressure on Boston by Joining East Rival
The Boston Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon a couple of years ago in order to improve their bench. The Pacers traded him to Boston in exchange for Aaron Nesmith and some other pieces.
While Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year in 2023, that trade doesn't look great for Boston at the moment. Still, Brogdon helped them land Jrue Holiday from the Trail Blazers.
Holiday helped them win the championship last year, so that first trade for Brogdon wasn't all bad. Now, Brogdon is in a situation where he could end up haunting the Celtics.
Malcolm Brogdon could hurt the Celtics by joining the Milwaukee Bucks
Brogdon could end up joining the Milwaukee Bucks and keeping them afloat, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo comes back. Brogdon would help the Bucks as a starting point guard with Damian Lillard out.
Brogdon was drafted by the Bucks and played with Antetokounmpo. He would be a cheaper option now that his big contract, which he signed in Indiana, is over.
That would not be ideal for the Celtics. The Bucks are expected to be a down team next year, even if Antetokounmpo comes back. Adding Brogdon to the starting lineup would give the Bucks a chance to survive until Lillard returns.
The Bucks have to try to compete next season if they want to keep Antetokounmpo. The Celtics are expecting to be better than them next year, even without Jayson Tatum.
Boston would rather Brogdon go to a bad team in the East or stay in the Western Conference. At the same time, he has had a rough time staying healthy.
Brogdon was not able to stay healthy in Portland, nor was he able to be healthy in Washington when he got traded. In fact, the healthiest he's been in the last four seasons is when he played for the Celtics.
It doesn't seem like Brogdon is sturdy enough to hold up over the course of a season as a starting point guard anymore. That would be the hope for the Celtics if he ends up heading back to Milwaukee.
