Celtics Make Final Decision on Jayson Tatum Playing in Game 2
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their playoff series tonight as they look to grab a 2-0 lead. However, the Celtics are going to be playing this game undermanned, with one of the stars missing.
Star forward Jayson Tatum has been ruled out for this contest as he deals with a wrist injury that he suffered in Game 1. Boston doesn't have any other injuries heading into Game 2.
Tatum took a hard fall late in Game 1 on a foul from Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and seemed to be in a lot of pain. Fans could see Tatum visibly in pain, grabbing his wrist as he made his way to the bench.
After the game, X-rays deemed that Tatum was alright, but he was still clearly in some pain. The Celtics star was listed as doubtful entering the game and will now miss his first career playoff game due to this issue.
Some questioned whether the foul on Tatum was legal or something more, with center Al Horford doing most of the talking. Nonetheless, the Celtics now have to deal with this reality.
Without Tatum, others will need to heavily step up if the Celtics are going to grab a win in Game 2. Boston does have the talent to make it happen, but it will take a total team effort to win without their leader.
There will now be more responsibility on Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, but even Brown has been banged up of late. Brown has been dealing with a nagging knee injury that saw him be sidelined for the final few games of the regular season.
Many experts have said that one of the only things standing in the way of Boston repeating as the NBA champions was injuries. The Celtics are now being tested in ways that they were hoping would never happen, but this could just be another test of adversity for this group to overcome.
