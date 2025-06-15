Celtics Mentioned as Landing Spot For Lakers Free Agent
With the change in ownership coupled with a very expensive roster, those around the NBA widely expect that the Boston Celtics will look to cut costs this offseason.
These expected tweaks to the roster could drastically change how the team looks next season. Al Horford and Luke Kornet are both free agents. Kristaps Porzingis can't seem to stay healthy. Those three made up the lion's share of the minutes at the five spot this past year.
Couple that with the fact Jayson Tatum is rehabilitating from a torn Achilles, and the frontcourt in Boston may look a whole lot different.
Brian Robb's Mass Live mailbag recently touched on how the Celtics could be cost-effective in bringing players that won't cost the proverbial arm and a leg. As Robb contests, a veteran's minimum is likely what Boston will be utilizing to fill out center depth in the event that mutiple players listed above end up elsewhere whether via trade or free agency.
"At that price tag, Brad Stevens would probably be looking at the likes of Mason Plumlee, Jaxson Hayes or Paul Reed on the free agent market, unless some bigger names slip through the cracks."
Hayes sticks out on the list as perhaps the player with the highest ceiling of the bunch. The former lottery pick with the New Orleans Pelicans thought he had found a home the past couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. Hayes started 40 games for LA over the last two years (playing in 126 contests).
During this period, he averaged 5.4 PPG and 3.8 RPG on 72.1 percent from the field in 15.6 MPG. Hayes was primarily a lob threat with the Lakers and provided minimal rim protection. JJ Redick didn't love his inability to pass the basketball. When factoring in some glaring mental lapses, his play time dwindled as the season progressed.
While Hayes is an imperfect player, there could be some value with the 25-year-old as an athlete who can positively impact the game in transition. Even more attractive for the Celtics, he won't cost very much should they opt to pursue him.
