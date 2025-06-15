Celtics Mentioned as Landing Spot For Lakers Free Agent

Centers who played 15+ MPG last season and are entering free agency:



Al Horford

Luke Kornet

Myles Turner

Naz Reid (PO)

Brook Lopez

Mo Wagner (TO)

Santi Aldama (RFA)

Clint Capela

Kevon Looney

Andre Drummond (PO)

Jaxson Hayes

Day'Ron Sharpe (RFA)

Jaylin Williams

Quinten Post