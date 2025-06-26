Celtics News: Brad Stevens Gives Provides Massive Jayson Tatum Update After NBA Draft
Before their 2024-25 season could come to an end, the Boston Celtics were already dealt a blow to their 2025-26 roster.
Superstar forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the Celtics’ Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the New York Knicks. Tatum will likely be out for all of next season, leaving Boston scrambling for a quick solution.
Tatum underwent surgery to repair the tendon on May 13. The Celtics’ president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, said Tatum’s recovery from the operation is going well, but the franchise will not rush his back on to the court.
When asked by reporters if there was a timeline for when Tatum could be fully recovered, Stevens said the Celtics will not have a timeline for Tatum in the near future.
"We don't and we won't," Stevens said Wednesday night after the first round of the NBA draft. "We won't put a projected timeline on him for a long, long time. ... It's baby steps right now. He's actually progressed great, but I don't know what that means in regard to projected timelines. But that will be in consultation with him ... and everybody else to make sure when he hits the court he is fully ready, and fully healthy. And that will be the priority.”
Since Tatum’s injury, the Celtics have made two major moves in the trade market. Boston traded point guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, while center Kristap's Porzingis was sent to the Atlanta Hawks.
Through the trades, the Celtics were able to get the team’s salary under the luxury tax second apron. Guards Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have also been gaining interest in the trade market but it does not seem likely Boston would be willing to trade another set of superstars.
While Boston figures out how to move forward without Tatum next season, Brown has reportedly started doing “some light ball handling and work around the rim” after undergoing knee surgery on June 11.
Tatum’s injury is an unfortunate loss for the Celtics. But Boston is not the only team navigating next season without a star player, as the Indiana Pacers’ point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Milwaukee Bucks’ point guard Damian Lillard also tore the Achilles during the playoffs.
For now, the Celtics can only hope for a smooth recovery for Tatum.
