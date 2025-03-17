Celtics News: NBC Sports Boston to Hold Historic Broadcast For Game vs Nets
The Boston Celtics are used to being a part of key moments in basketball lore, but when they take the court Tuesday, it will be a historic moment to celebrate Women's History Month.
Per NBC Sports Boston, they will be partnering with the Celtics, as well as WNBA powerhouse Connecticut Sun to produce the second-ever all-female telecast when the Brooklyn Nets come to town Tuesday evening.
Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston will handle play-by-play duties along with the great sportswriter and author Jackie MacMullan. Diamond DeShields, a guard on the Sun, will also contribute to the live coverage as an analyst.
NBC Sports Boston's Kayla Burton will be hosting the pregame, halftime, and postgame show. Sun president Jen Rizzotti will serve as a studio analyst along with Ashley Battle.
Battle is a renowned Celtics scout, assistant general manager for Boston's G League affiliate, Maine Celtics, and a broadcast analyst for the Sun.
Coverage will begin at 7pm ET with the Burton, Rizzotti, and Battle's pregame show and the game itself will be at 7:30.
This will be the second of two games in a row against the Brooklyn Nets as the Celtics won 115-113 in New York Sunday.
A second half surge was halted by Kristaps Porzingis, who chose a perfect time to return from a nagging illness over the last eight games.
Of the center's 24 points, 14 came in the fourth quarter.
There is now more unfortunate news as it was announced Monday afternoon that Jaylen Brown will be out of Tuesday's contest with a right knee posterior impingement. Jayson Tatum is also at risk of missing the game as well.
Brown had to exit Sunday's victory early due to back spasms as fans will once again see another Celtics piece go down with an injury.
Regardless of who is in or out Tuesday, history will be made in a well-deserved moment honoring Women's History Month.
