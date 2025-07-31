Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Al Horford Prediction, $60M All-Star Surprised About Trade, More

May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) returns up court against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Amid the offseason of uncertainty for the Boston Celtics, center Al Horford still has yet to make a decision on his future in professional basketball. The veteran big man is predicted to sign with a Western Conference power house according to a key insider.

Additionally, another All-Star big man revealed that he was surprised to have been dealt to an Eastern Conference squad. The seven-footer admitted that there was a Western Conference team that he was under the impression of joining, but claimed that 'the pressure isn’t the same—it’s easier to exceed expectations.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics' Al Horford Predicted to Sign $11 Million Deal With West Powerhouse

Celtics' $60 Million All-Star Was Surprised to Be Traded to East Squad

Celtics Star Makes Shocking Admission About First Game in Boston

Former Celtics Forward Marcus Morris Breaks Silence on Fraud Charges

Celtics’ Al Horford Urged to Join Eastern Conference Squad as Free Agency Rolls On

Celtics' Derrick White Recalls Hilarious Gregg Popovich Exchange When He Was Traded to Boston

