Celtics Notes: Al Horford Update, Derrick White Talks Contract Decision, Who Will Start at Center?

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with center Al Horford (42) from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with center Al Horford (42) from the sideline as they take on the New York Knicks during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are reportedly set to lose center Al Horford in free agency, despite initial interest in keeping him.

The Celtics traded away Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks over the offseason, while the front office initially expected to keep Horford on the team going forward.

Instead, reports continue to project Horford as a Golden State Warriors player eventually. The Warriors still have Jonathan Kuminga as a pending restricted free agent, and his market is holding up Horford's official signing.

With Horford and Porzingis gone, the Celtics will need to use their organizational depth, and after signing Luka Garza and drafting Amari Williams, along with keeping Neemias Queta.

In other news, guard Derrick White explored his decision-making process behind signing a contract extension with Boston.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics’ $118 Million Champ Explains Decision to Sign Lucrative Extension

Projecting Celtics' Center Rotation After Summer Moves

Celtics Need to Start $30 Million Guard This Year, Says Insider

Celtics Rookie Cites Surprise Lakers Star As Favorite Player Growing Up

