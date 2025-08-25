Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors, Guard Responds to Trade, More

Gabe Smallson

Mar 23, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) embraces Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) after a game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics have a divisional rival who is reportedly targeting Anfernee Simons in what would be a blockbuster trade if a deal came through. Simons would be a great fit with the core of the would-be team, but would also get the Celtics fully under the luxury tax.

In other news, a Celtics guard gave a brief response to being traded. After revealing his roots as to where he went to college on his Instagram story, his new fit with Boston makes even more sense.

Additionally, Celtics legend Paul Pierce discussed the 'brotherhood' of ex-Celtics. All of this and more adds to his reasoning for dubbing Boston as the greatest sports city.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Rumors: East Rival Targeting Anfernee Simons in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Celtics Guard Has 2-Word Reaction to Trade

Paul Pierce Reveals Celtics Have ‘Brotherhood’ of Ex-Players

Young Celtics Award Winner Considered Boston's Biggest Riser This Year

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

