Celtics Notes: Boston Cuts NBA Champion, Ex-Celtic Signs in Israel, Ben Simmons to Boston?
The unprecedented offseason for the Boston Celtics continues as they have recently cut a former champion. The surprise roster move takes $2.3 million off the books for the Celtics next season.
Additionally, a former Celtics guard has found a new home in Israel. After averaging 10 points across seven NBA seasons, he extends his professional basketball life with another stint overseas.
Finally, All-Star free agent Ben Simmons is reportedly narrowing down his list of teams he wants to play with next season, and Boston is among the potential suitors. The point guard is expected to make his decision within the next week.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Cut NBA Champion Guard in Surprise Roster Move
Former Celtics Castoff Signs in Israel to Continue Basketball Career
Celtics All-Star Free Agent Target Expected to Make Decision Soon
NBA Insider Slams Celtics' Rumored Interest in Signing Former All-Star
Former Fan Favorite Celtics Big Cut By Overseas Squad
Former Celtics Guard is a Big Reason Damian Lillard Chose Blazers Over Boston
Celtics Big Man Gets Brutally Honest About Fans Being Unhappy He’s Replacing Kristaps Porzingis
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
