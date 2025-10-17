Celtics Notes: Boston Cuts Ties With 3 Players, Sign Son of Legend, Ex-Celtic Suddenly Retires
The Boston Celtics waived Wendell Moore Jr., Jalen Bridges and Kendall Brown on Thursday. This is the second day in a row they have cut ties with a player, having dropped two-way player RJ Luis on Wednesday.
While those four players depart, however, the Celtics also brought in a new face. The C's signed forward Ron Harper Jr. to a two-way contract Thursday morning. Harper spent his previous three seasons in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.
Former Celtics guard and Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon announced his retirement ahead of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.
Brogdon spent 2022-23 with the Celtics, and was signed with the New York Knicks when he made the announcement.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news:
