Celtics Notes: Boston Finally Has New Owner, Jaylen Brown Injury Status vs Jazz, More
After a long and tiring search, the Boston Celtics have finally found a new owner. A group represented by Bill Chisholm has purchased the team for $6.1 billion, surpassing the Washington Commanders for the highest sum paid for a North American sports team.
As with any change of ownership, this could represent a massive shift in the organization. Still, it seems that fans are excited for what this means for the beloved franchise.
Additionally, Jaylen Brown, who was instrumental in winning the 2024 NBA Championship, has been ruled out well ahead of the Celtics' game against the Utah Jazz. This season, he has averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 total rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
