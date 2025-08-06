Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Boston Makes Trade, Signs Key Free Agent, More Moves Incoming?

Gabe Smallson

Jan 15, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) shoots against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics made a surprise trade with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, acquiring a rookie guard in the process. The corresponding move resulted in a veteran forward and a pair of second-round picks shipped to the Western Conference.

Additionally, the moves didn't stop there as a new forward was inked to a one-year, $3.3 million deal. The former champion averaged 10 points per game, on 49.2 percent from the field last season, and 36.3 percent from 3.

Amid the Tuesday moves, Boston is just $1.7 million over the first luxury tax apron. An insider believes that two players on the current roster are likely to be traded this offseason before it's all said and done.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

