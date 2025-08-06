Celtics Notes: Boston Makes Trade, Signs Key Free Agent, More Moves Incoming?
The Boston Celtics made a surprise trade with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, acquiring a rookie guard in the process. The corresponding move resulted in a veteran forward and a pair of second-round picks shipped to the Western Conference.
Additionally, the moves didn't stop there as a new forward was inked to a one-year, $3.3 million deal. The former champion averaged 10 points per game, on 49.2 percent from the field last season, and 36.3 percent from 3.
Amid the Tuesday moves, Boston is just $1.7 million over the first luxury tax apron. An insider believes that two players on the current roster are likely to be traded this offseason before it's all said and done.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Make Surprise Trade With Jazz: What Does It Mean For Boston?
Celtics Signing NBA Champion Big to $3.3 Million Deal Following Georges Niang Trade
Celtics Insider Believes 2 Players are Likely to Be Traded From Current Roster
Celtics Make Trade, Send $25.5 Million Forward to West Squad
What Does Celtics Rotation Look Like Following Chris Boucher Signing?
Celtics Star Gets Honest About Offseason Changes: 'It Definitely Sucks'
Celtics Receive Harsh Reality Check From Insider After Offseason Moves
Celtics Rumors: Insider Provides Massive Update on $45 Million Trade Piece
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.