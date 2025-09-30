Celtics Notes: Boston Signs Guard, Jayson Tatum Returns to Court, Full Roster Revealed
The Boston Celtics added a player to their training camp roster, as former Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets guard Wendell Moore Jr. signed an Exhibit 10 deal.
Moore Jr. is a 25-year-old former first-round pick out of Duke who has failed to consistently crack an NBA rotation, although he has appeared in 90 regular season games.
Moore is among the final additions to the completed training camp roster. Players on Exhibit 10 deals will be competing for a potential two-way contract or a spot in the G-League.
In other news, the Celtics held their media day on Monday, and superstar Jayson Tatum made an appearance, discussing his recovery from the devastating Achilles injury.
He is already somehow on the basketball court as he ramps up his return to an NBA game. Considering the nature of the injury, the Celtics will be cautious with his recovery.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
