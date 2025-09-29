Celtics Reveal Full Roster Ahead of Training Camp
With the start of the NBA season right around the corner, the media day period has begun across the league.
Returning players were asked questions about last year, and the newer players were unveiled to local media outlets for the first time whether they be rookies or veterans joining the respective ballclubs in the offseason.
Along with the introductions come official roster declarations. The Boston Celtics were always going to be breaking in a host of new faces considering the roster turnover. However, with the roster officially being revealed on Monday, there were even more names included that surprised more than a handful of people.
The training camp roster featured 14 officially rostered players that will more than likely be there on opening night. Three members of the training camp roster (RJ Luis Jr., Max Shulga, Amari Williams) are two-way players. There's a very good chance those three will begin the regular season with the G League affiliate team in Maine.
There were also four camp invitees included within this group. They include wing Wendell Moore Jr. and forwards Ron Harper Jr., Jalen Bridges, and Kendall Brown.
Brown and Bridges both hail from Baylor. Brown previously was a monster recruit coming out of high school. After an inconsistent time in Waco, he was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He then was traded to the Indiana Pacers where he made 21 appearances over two years before being waived.
Bridges had a cup of coffee with the Phoenix Suns last year. The 6-foot-8 bouncy forward made eight appearances, averaging 3.8 MPG and 1.1 PPG.
Harper Jr., the son of former Chicago Bulls guard Ron Sr., is a bit of a tweener at 6-foot-6. He spent parts of the last three seasons with the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons. Playing sparingly, he made 11 total appearances combined between the two franchises.
Lastly, Moore Jr. might be the most intriguing of the bunch. The Duke product was a former 5-star recruit out of his native North Carolina. Taken in the first round back in 2022 by the Dallas Mavericks (and then traded to the Timberwolves), Moore Jr. made two starts for Minnesota as a rookie. There was real promise he could become a solid two-way wing.
However, injuries coupled with an inability to hit shots from beyond the 3-point line with consistency led to Moore Jr. bouncing around several franchises. Once leaving Minnesota, he latched on with the Detroit Pistons before ending last year in Charlotte with the Hornets.
