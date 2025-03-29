Celtics Notes: Cooper Flagg Plan, Kevin Durant Trade Options, Title Repeat Chances
Despite not being the number one seeded team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are still major favorites to make it to the NBA Finals and win it all, especially considering that they are the reigning NBA Champions.
Even though Boston has been incredibly successful these past few seasons, they still have a chance to make major changes and improvements for their future.
One opportunity is the 2025 NBA Draft, where NBA personality Bill Simmons believes the Celtics can make a move for star Duke forward Cooper Flagg. This past season, Flagg has averaged 19 points, 7.5 total rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game across 35 games.
Additionally, it seems that Boston could possibly go after Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant in the offseason, at least according to one NBA insider.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
