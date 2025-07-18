Celtics Notes: Damian Lillard Spurns Boston, Forward Apologized to Brad Stevens, Al Horford Update
The Boston Celtics missed out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes as the point guard returned to the Portland Trail Blazers. Although there isn't much he could have contributed to the roster this season, his impact and presences when healthy would have been a major addition to the Celtics culture.
Additionally, on the topic of Celtics culture, a forward apologized to general manager Brad Stevens after he was ejected as a result of a recent skirmish during Summer League play. Although his emotions got the best of him in the heat of the moment, it was a big move not just as a basketball player, but as someone taking accountability as a member of a team.
Finally, as another day passes, so does the anxiety surrounding Al Horford. The veteran big man is currently mulling his future options between signing with another basketball team, reuniting with the Celtics, or even retiring from the NBA.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
