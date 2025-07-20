Celtics Notes: Ex-Celtic Star Joins Rival Lakers, Big Man Suddenly Leaves Team, Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Former Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart inked a two-year deal with the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. After spending nine seasons with the Celtics, Smart went to the Memphis Grizzlies, and most recently the Washington Wizards for a brief stay as he will now head West to don the purple and gold.
Additionally, a Celtics big man has suddenly left the team during Summer League play. The roster appears to be wide open in the front court as it is unclear if he will be another player battling for a spot on the team.
Finally, speaking of the need for front court help, a trade proposal is seen that would bring in an All-Star center. The would-be deal comes at the expense of a newly acquired player, however, with the big man playing out the final season of his contract.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
