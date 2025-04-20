Celtics Notes: Game 1 Injury Report vs Magic, Jaylen Brown Breaks Silence, More
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Celtics Reveal Game 1 Injury Report vs Magic
The Celtics are looking to once again establish themselves as the most dominant teams in the NBA by winning the NBA Championship for the second year in a row.
The good news is that it doesn't seem that the injury bug has hit Boston, so for once in a very long time, there is no one's name listed on the injury report.
Hopefully, this will mean that Jaylen Brown will soon be returning to the type of play that had the forward earn 2024 NBA Finals
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Breaks Silence on Knee Injury Before Playoffs
Speaking of injuries, Brown recently broke his silence on the knee injury that has left him questionable to play, specifically mentioning that he instead wants to put all of his focus on the Magic.
This season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals across 63 games. He was named an NBA All-Star.
Paolo Banchero Reveals Major Reason Celtics Shouldn't Underestimate Magic
Needless to say, expectations are high for the Celtics and it is widely believed that they will easily defeat the Magic. However, Magic power forward Paolo Banchero doesn't think they should be underestimated.
Banchero noted how well he knows Celtics star Jayson Tatum and that he intended to come at him with full force, something the rest of his team will do as well. Essentially, the Magic are ready to leave it all on the floor.
This season, Banchero averaged 25.9 points, 7.5 total rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 46 games.
