Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury, Epic Trade Proposal, Surprise in All-Star Voting

Matt Levine

Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics took on the Minnesota Timberwolves without star forward Jaylen Brown. Brown has been dealing with a shoulder issue.

Boston saw some surprises come in from the early returns of All-Star voting. Jayson Tatum and Brown landed strong while one guard shocked everyone with his landing spot.

Additionally, one of the Celtics forwards took a major step in his career with his play in a recent game.

Here are some stories regarding the Celtics that should help you catch up on all things Boston (click the link to see the entire story!):

Will Jaylen Brown Play? Full Celtics vs Timberwolves Injury Report Revealed

Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing vs Timberwolves? Final Celtics Injury Report

Celtics News: Surprise Boston Guard Among Top East All-Star Voting Honorees

Derrick White Explains How He Rebuilt Confidence Amid Shooting Issues

Celtics News: Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Rank Among East All-Star Voting

Celtics News: Rising Boston Forward Takes Major Career Step

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News