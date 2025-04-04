Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury Update, NBA Changes Jayson Tatum Foul, More
The Boston Celtics were surprisingly dominated by the Miami Heat, who defeated the reigning NBA Champions 124-103.
There were plenty of reasons for this loss, partially due to key players missing from the game and guard Jaylen Brown revealing that his knee injury will likely linger through the postseason. Despite this, he led the Celtics in scoring this game, recording 24 points, nine total rebounds, and four assists.
Meanwhile, star power forward Jayson Tatum was kept to only 16 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. This season, his average has been 27 points, 8.7 total rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
A controversial moment in the game came when Tatum was called for a technical foul in the third quarter, However, it seems the NBA has seen the error of its ways and reversed the decision.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
