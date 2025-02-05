Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Trade Idea, Trade Target Now a Free Agent, More
The Boston Celtics are looking to be the first team in 10 years to repeat as NBA Champions. However, they may have to make some major moves by the trade deadline in order to do so.
One NBA expert has a bold idea: send shooting guard/small forward Jaylen Brown to the Golden State Warriors. While this would get rid of a giant contract, it would also mean getting rid of last year's NBA Finals MVP who is currently averaging 23.3 points, 6.1 total rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Speaking of trade news, another trade target has now become available as a free agent because of the blockbuster trade between the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings.

