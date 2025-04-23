Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Injury Update, Payton Pritchard 6MOY, More
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Boston Celtics, who are currently beating the Orlando Magic 1-0 in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Celtics Jayson Tatum Receives Devastating Injury Update for Game 2
The Celtics absolutely destroyed the Magic in Game 1 103-86. This was lagely because of star power forward Jayson Tatum, who recorded 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists of 40 minutes. Unfortunately, it seems that this came at a cost.
In the fourth quarter, Tatum went down hard, injuring his wrist. Now, he is doubtful to play in Game 2.
Tatum is easily the best player on an elite squad, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 total rebounds, six assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. He was named an NBA All-Star for his excellent play.
To read the full story, click here.
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Take on Viral Jayson Tatum Injury Clip
While most of the focus has been on the potential severity of Tatum's injury, another moment during the oncourt incident went viral. After Tatum went down, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla made the trainer sit down and yelled at the power forward to get up.
This garnered attention from everyone watching, with Mazzulla later explaining that he was trying to send love to the six-time NBA All-Star.
Hopefully Tatum will be able to recover soon, especially Jaylen Brown is also recovering from injury.
To read the full story, click here.
Celtics’ Guard Payton Pritchard Wins Coveted Sixth Man of the Year
In more positive news, Boston guard Payton Pritchard has officially been named NBA Sixth Man of the Year, an award he has been the favorite for since the beginning of the season.
This season, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 80 games, only starting one of them. He has played with the Celtics since 2020.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories you need to know about the Boston Celtics:
Shaq Sends Clear Message About Celtics vs Magic Series
Celtics' Payton Pritchard Brutally Honest About Limited Minutes in Game 1
NBA Players Voted for Celtics as Repeat Champions and the Results Are Shocking
Celtics Near Unbeatable When They Hit This Performance Mark
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals Jaylen Brown Minutes Plan in Playoffs
Celtics Stars Roast One Another Over Old Social Media Photos