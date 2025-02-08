Celtics Notes: Jrue Holiday Injury, Former Star Getting Kidney Transplant, More
The Boston Celtics are currently at second place in the Eastern Conference with a 36-16 record. However, the New York Knicks are nipping at their heels and they'll need all the help they can get if they want to repeat as NBA Champions.
Unfortunately, it seems Boston will be without an integral player when they face off against New York.
Guard Jrue Holiday has missed his second game in a row with injury.
Additionally, a former Celtics star has gotten a life-saving kidney transplant that would help with his Renal Disease.
