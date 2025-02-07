Jrue Holiday Injury Status Revealed For Celtics vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics will be taking on the New York Knicks on Saturday and they will be without a crucial piece to the team. Veteran point guard Jrue Holiday has been ruled out for the contest marking the second straight game that he will have to miss due to injury.
Boston will have to make sure without their guard in this game which is a bummer because New York has all sorts of weapons to use on offense. The Celtics will need others to step up in his absence as they take on a formidable Knicks team on the road.
For the season, Holiday has averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. His production has dropped a little this season but the Celtics haven't needed him to do anything special other than just fit in within the game plan.
After a strange lull in the season, the Celtics have started to play much better of late. Boston has won four of five games but they did fall short in their last contest against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Celtics were outplayed by the Mavericks and it saw them essentially get run off the court. They finished the contest strong but Dallas was able to come away with the win.
Boston will look to get back on track against the Knicks on Saturday. The Celtics are only 1.5 games ahead of the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings so getting the win could go a long way down the stretch of the season.
Even without Holiday, the Celtics should be able to make this game super competitive. Boston has a talented team and we could be in line for a great game between these two teams.
