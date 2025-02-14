Celtics Notes: Sam Cassell Could Leave Boston, Torrey Craig Talks Debut, More
In recent years, the Boston Celtics have been one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, appearing in the playoffs for the last 10 seasons, including winning the NBA Championship last season.
A major reason of their recent success has been assistant coach and former Celtic Sam Cassell, who may be departing the organization soon to take on a head coaching job at the collegiate level.
Additionally, forward Torrey Craig made his Boston debut at Madison Square Garden after being waived by the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 3, 2025.
In his debut game, Craig went two-for-two on 3-pointers to record six points, one assist, and one block. Overall, the NBA veteran impressed fans and he felt happy with his debut, especially since he got to play in front of such an expressive crowd.
