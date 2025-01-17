Celtics Notes: Tatum Gets Trolled, Trade Rumors, Wild Mazzulla Quote on Recent Slump
After a surprising 110-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics' star forward Jayson Tatum was surprisingly trolled by his opponents, referencing when the five-time All-Star was called out on a recent podcast.
Additionally, a veteran forward on an Eastern Conference contender has been named as a "realistic trade target" for Boston, aiming to add even more depth to the Celtics as they aim to win a second NBA Championship in a row.
Meanwhile, Boston head coach Joe Mazulla recently made a wild comment on the Celtics slump, saying that he is happy that his team is unhappy while they're not meeting expectations.
Finally, former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is supportive of a new idea that would change the consideration for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Here are some stories regarding the Boston Celtics to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Viciously Trolled by Raptors Following Upset
Celtics Rumors: Veteran East Forward Listed as Trade Target For Boston
Joe Mazzulla Loves Fact Celtics Have Been 'Unhappy' During Recent Slump
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Supports Wild DPOTY Idea
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla, Jayson Tatum Could be Downplaying Recent Struggles