Celtics Notes: Trade Deadline Targets, Kyrie Praises Boston, Jaylen Brown Speaks Out
As the trade deadline gets closer, the Boston Celtics have their eye on a $20 million forward who seems like he could seamlessly fit into the Celtics' schemes, particularly on defense.
Additionally, Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has given praise to Boston for taking a more mathematical approach to basketball. This high praise comes after the Celtics beat the Mavericks 122-107.
Finally, reigning NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown has gotten candid about this season, saying that the Celtics' energy hasn't been flowing as well as last season. This echoes the sentiment of Kristaps Porzingis, who says the team is playing more like a house cat this season instead of a lion.
Here are some stories to help get you all caught up on everything to do with the Boston Celtics.
Celtics Linked to $20M Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
Kyrie Irving Praises Celtics For Taking 'Math' Approach to NBA Offense
Celtics News: Jaylen Brown Admits Energy 'Hasn't Been' Flowing Like in Previous Seasons
Kristaps Porzingis Strangely Calls Celtics a 'House Cat' Following Win Over Mavericks
Celtics' Jaden Springer Viewed as Trade Target For Multiple Teams Ahead of Deadline
Former Celtics Guard Listed as Strong Trade Fit For Multiple East Contenders