Celtics Playoffs Round 2 Schedule Set
The Boston Celtics closed out the Orlando Magic in five games, giving them some time to rest for their second-round series. The third-seed New York Knicks and the sixth-seed Detroit Pistons are heading to a sixth game after the Pistons took down the Knicks on the road.
With one of the two series now over, the NBA can provide a schedule for the future series.
The series is scheduled to start next Monday, May 5, giving the Celtics about a week to rest. That is great for the team, given how banged up they got against a physical Magic squad. Jrue Holiday missed the last few games, and Jayson Tatum missed Game 2, so they could both use the rest.
If the Knicks-Pistons series goes to a seventh game, it will take place on May 3, two days before the next series. That would be a huge advantage for the Celtics, who, as long as they can shake off any rust, should have a huge advantage in terms of freshness.
That would especially apply against the Knicks, whose head coach, Tom Thibodeau, is known for playing his starters heavy minutes.
If the Celtics' second-round series goes the distance, it will last the usual two weeks. In terms of travelling, the Knicks would be an easier opponent given they are closer. That will also contribute a bit to rest, as the team will have more time between games to prepare and recover.
After what was an exciting series, albeit short, with the Magic, Celtics fans will unfortunately have to wait a bit to watch the team play again. Either matchup with the Knicks or Pistons should be a fun one, though, given the team's history with both teams.
The Knicks always seem to give the Celtics tough games but fall short. That was evident with the Celtics winning every game against them this season.
Even when the Pistons were bad, they somehow always seemed to give the Celtics tough games. It would be interesting to see if that trend continued now that the Pistons are better and they are facing off in the playoffs instead of in meaningless regular-season games.
