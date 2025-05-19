Celtics Finals Rival Could Be Perfect Trade Partner This Offseason
The Boston Celtics are facing a summer filled with decisions that will likely result in a retooling of much of the 2024 NBA Championship roster, with some key contributors possibly departing for other pieces.
The Celtics were already set to make several key changes before their elimination in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but now that superstar Jayson Tatum is out for next season, the team will, for all intents and purposes, not compete for a title next season.
Although this is devastating for the entire organization, it presents a unique opportunity to develop players next season and trade seasoned veterans for other assets to acquire pieces for the future.
Sam Quinn, a writer for CBS Sports, proposed several trade ideas for the Celtics to explore as they prepare for future title runs, with one idea centering on a trade that involves moving on from Derrick White.
White has been one of the more overlooked players in the NBA, yet he impacts winning on multiple levels with his ability to playmake, shoot the ball, and defend at a high level, all while consistently demonstrating maximum effort and adapting to any adjustments requested by the coach.
At the age of 31, White is a player for an immediate championship contender who wants to add a top-tier role player, and Quinn has him going to the Dallas Mavericks, whom Boston faced in the Finals in 2024.
Boston would receive P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin, Dwight Powell, a 2029 first-round pick via the Lakers, and Dallas' 2032 first-round pick.
The deal works out well for Boston, as they receive two future first-round picks and acquire two players who can help the team compete when Tatum is healthy again, namely, Washington and Martin.
Due to injuries, Dwight Powell is no longer the high-level contributor he once was and would only be included as a salary piece.
The move would also assist the Dallas Mavericks in their pursuit of a title with the core of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, as White is an ideal complementary piece for the roster.
While the Celtics would prefer not to part with a key player in White, this move is likely necessary due to the team's payroll issues.
White is likely the most valuable asset that Boston has, given the injury concerns of other pieces. This means they can relieve salary while potentially getting the most ideal haul by moving him.
More Boston Celtics News:
Celtics Series Deficit is Due to Massive Offensive Issue
Celtics to be Without One Player For Game 4 vs Knicks
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Sends Strong Message After Win vs Knicks
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Comments Following Game 3
Brian Windhorst Offers Grim Assessment of Celtics Gameplan vs Knicks
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.