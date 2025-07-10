Celtics Notes: Boston Trying to Make Big Trade, Exciting Brad Stevens Announcement, Jaylen Brown Injury Update
The Boston Celtics are reportedly looking to make another major trade this offseason. The would-be $100 million move may end the player's career in Boston before taking a single step onto the parquet.
Additionally, Brad Stevens seemed to hint at the idea that there are more roster moves on the way amid an already chaotic offseason. The president and general manager spoke on continuing to find ways to 'tweak' the team in the near future.
Finally, Stevens also provided a major update on Jaylen Brown's injury. The nagging injury that caused him to miss games sporadically through the regular season finally required the Finals MVP to undergo surgery this offseason.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Trying to Trade $100 Million Guard in Blockbuster Move: Report
Celtics' Brad Stevens Hints at More Roster Moves Amid Busy Offseason
Celtics' Brad Stevens Provides Major Jaylen Brown Injury Update
Celtics' Al Horford Down to 2 Teams in Free Agency, And Not the Lakers
Celtics Guard Derrick White Breaks Silence on Recent Trade Rumors
Celtics Guard Shockingly Predicted to Have All-Star Season in 2025-26 Season
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.