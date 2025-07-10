Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Boston Trying to Make Big Trade, Exciting Brad Stevens Announcement, Jaylen Brown Injury Update

Gabe Smallson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston Celtics are reportedly looking to make another major trade this offseason. The would-be $100 million move may end the player's career in Boston before taking a single step onto the parquet.

Additionally, Brad Stevens seemed to hint at the idea that there are more roster moves on the way amid an already chaotic offseason. The president and general manager spoke on continuing to find ways to 'tweak' the team in the near future.

Finally, Stevens also provided a major update on Jaylen Brown's injury. The nagging injury that caused him to miss games sporadically through the regular season finally required the Finals MVP to undergo surgery this offseason.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

