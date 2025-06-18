Celtics Rumors: Surprise West Team Might Pursue Jaylen Brown in Bold Move
The Boston Celtics are open for business this summer, aiming to retool the roster, which could lead to trading away star Jaylen Brown westward for a boatload of assets.
Boston won't enter the season as a title contender in 2025-2026 because star Jayson Tatum is out for most, if not all, the season.
While the remaining roster is still enough for a playoff birth, the team cannot afford to keep everyone for a first-round elimination-bound team.
The Celtics are in the second apron because of the salaries on the books, making them limited in what trades and signings they can make.
The luxury tax is also becoming an issue since the Celtics are a repeat offender; they are staring at a massive bill for a season with several aging veterans committed to big money.
Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are the likeliest of the team's bigger contracts to get moved, though the return will be minimal from those deals.
If the Celtics want to take a more drastic step that provides upside, Brown or Derrick White could get dealt for a sizeable return.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix said during "The Kevin O'Connor Show" that the San Antonio Spurs are potentially interested in Brown.
“Jaylen Brown is interesting,” Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix said on the podcast.
“If he’s in play, that’s someone I think San Antonio will look at and will go after. That’s someone, I think, if you’re the Spurs, you’re willing to give up the No. 2 overall pick.
“Jaylen Brown — if he’s available, again, we don’t know if he’s available yet, but if he’s available — I would expect San Antonio to be among the teams to make a run at him.”
Early indications are that a Brown trade is unlikely to happen since it would be quite the drastic move for a team who are coming off an NBA championship, but if an offer comes that is too good to refuse, the shocking trade could happen.
