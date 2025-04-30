Celtics Series Clinch is Even More Impressive Due to Historic Comeback
The Boston Celtics will advance to the second round of the playoffs after their win over the Orlando Magic in Game 5.
The Celtics found themselves in a tight contest with the Magic, as Orlando fought hard to avoid elimination. But when it mattered most, Boston turned up the intensity and emphatically closed the door on the young Magic squad.
The Celtics, who were down at halftime, 49-47, came out of the gates hot in the second half, ultimately winning by 31 points, 120-89. It was not a contest in the second half, and in the process, the Celtics made playoff history.
According to OptaStats, the Celtics were the first team in the NBA playoff game to trail at halftime but win by 30 points.
They shared the stat via X.
The Celtics did not look sharp in the first half, as they were down by as many as nine points. Their bread and butter, the three-point shot, was not hitting for the Celtics. In the first half, they attempted only six-pointers and made none. It was the first time they went into halftime without a three since 2021.
However, things changed drastically in the second half. Although their three-point shot was not in full effect, they captured the win on the defensive side, as they only allowed the Magic to score 40 points in the final 24 minutes.
The defending champions will now face either the No. 3 seed New York Knicks or the No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons. The Knicks currently lead that series 3-2 and will play Game 6 of their series on Thursday in Detroit.
After the game, head coach Joe Mazzulla stated how his team finds different ways to win.
“You just have to find different ways,” said Mazzulla.
“That’s what this series called for. Every series calls for different things,” Mazzulla said. “You have to be able to win in different ways on both sides of the ball.”
The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum, who poured in 35 points on a stellar 10-of-16 shooting from the field, 10 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes of action.
