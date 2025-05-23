Celtics Trade Plans For Jaylen Brown Revealed: Report
The Boston Celtics are entering a crucial offseason following a second-round playoff exit. The Celtics were unable to repeat as NBA champions, and they now enter into the summer with a lot of questions to answer.
Many of those have to do with how the roster will look next season, with the Celtics likely to move on from some core players this offseason. Due to the new restrictions under the CBA, Boston can't afford to continue paying such a high tax bill.
This could see them make some big moves, potentially with some vital players. There have been multiple reports about the possibility that Boston could move on from star forward Jaylen Brown, but that has not been shot down.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Boston has no intention of trading Brown. The team sees Brown as a core piece to the team alongside Jayson Tatum.
Brown has been one of the cornerstones for the Celtics since he was drafted. Alongside Tatum, he helped bring the franchise championship banner No. 18 last season.
The star forward remains one of the more crucial players on the roster, and Boston isn't going to give up on the star pairing just yet. However, due to Tatum's Achilles injury in the playoffs, Brown will be relied upon much more heavily next season.
This will be the first time that he will take the mantle as the "go-to" player for the Celtics, and the team is excited to see how he does. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens weighed in on this, saying that he has faith in Brown.
“I have full faith that anytime you have one of those guys on the court you have a good chance to win. I have full faith in Jaylen”, he said.
Brown will need to prove himself more next season, but he seems capable of keeping this team afloat. For the year, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
