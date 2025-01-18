De'Andre Hunter Injury Status For Celtics vs Hawks
The Boston Celtics will look for their second consecutive win after their dominant win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night, 121-94.
The Celtics took complete control of the game before halftime and didn't look back in the second half. The Celtics looked like the championship-level team they had been before this minor slump.
Nonetheless, that is behind them, and they'll look to carry this winning momentum on Saturday as they host the Atlanta Hawks.
The Hawks have a long list of players on the injury report, and one of them includes their star forward, De'Andre Hunter.
Hunter is on the injury report and is listed as probable. There is a high chance that Hunter will be on the court by the 7:00 p.m. ET tip-off.
Hunter has been dealing with a foot issue that has caused him to miss the past week. He has missed the Hawks' last two games, but it looks like he could be on the court on Saturday against Boston.
Hunter will look to find his form after a slow start to January -- he's hitting 35.5 percent from the field over his last five games.
The last time Hunter was on the court, he didn't have his best performance. On Jan. 9, against the Phoenix Suns, he recorded 12 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the field, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 27 minutes.
In the season, Hunter is averaging 19.4 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 steals in 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 43.3 percent from three in 27 games and 27.8 minutes of action.
The Hawks could use Hunter in this contest as they have two key players who will be out, including Larry Nance Jr and rookie forward Zaccharie Risacher.
Other players on the Hakws' injury report are Trae Young and Kalen Johnson; both are game-time decisions.
The Hawks will be looking for their 22nd win of the season, while the Celtics will be looking to capture their 30th win.
The Hawks have gone 14-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 10-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Celtics have gone 23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks eighth in the league with 33.9 defensive rebounds per game, and Tatum's average is 8.6.
The Celtics and Hawks have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games.
More Celtics: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land Star From Rebuilding NBA Team
Wild Trade Proposal Has Celtics Land $114M All-Star Guard
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Viciously Trolled by Raptors Following Upset