Former Celtics Champion Speaks Truth About Doc Rivers
A former Boston Celtics guard sat down with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently where Rondo discussed how it was being coached by Doc Rivers.
Guard Rajon Rondo spent several seasons with the Celtics, being drafted by the organization and developing into a key contributor early on in his career.
Rondo played a key role for the Celtics during the Doc Rivers era, which brought the team its first title in years. He got to play alongside guys like Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, and James Posey.
Read more:Celtics Should Ironically Look to Warriors For Offseason Roadmap
Now retired from the NBA, Rondo sat down with Dwyane Wade to talk about his playing career and spoke on the role Rivers had on his development.
"Doc was on me. He was on me daily. He was tough on me because he had a similar situation where he played with a lot of greats, and he was the guy who had to distribute the ball... Doc gave me the keys," Rondo said on Wade's podcast.
"He told the guys, hey, you get the rebound, give him the ball... He elevated me... Those years I had, I was fortunate to play for a coach like Doc."
Rondo ended up playing eight seasons with the Boston Celtics, making four different All-Star teams before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
In his second year, Rondo was already thrust into the deep end as the team's starting point guard. The Celtics ended up winning the 2007-2008 title, with Rondo being the team's main distributor of the ball.
During the playoffs, he averaged 10.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, spreading the ball around the court for others to get their offense going.
At only 21 years old, Rondo seemed poised to be a franchise cornerstone, seemingly a player the team would build around. However, he would have a falling out with the organization after eight seasons and bounce around the league after his time with Boston.
He did manage to win another title playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, serving as a role player who played well in the playoffs.
Rondo is one of the few NBA guards who managed to have a successful career without ever shooting the ball well.
His vision was always highly-regarded, and his defense, while inconsistent due to effort levels, produced a ton of steals and ended up being key in the playoffs.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jrue Holiday Drawing Major Interest From Surprising West Team
Two Celtics Stars Linked to West Team as Trade Rumors Swirl
Celtics Have Clear Cut Trade Partner This Summer
Celtics' Torrey Craig Makes Major Decision on Future in Boston
Jaylen Brown Reveals Shocking Aftermath of Celtics Playoff Elimination
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.