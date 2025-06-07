Former Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Urged to Take Knicks Job
The Boston Celtics have had some solid coaches come through the organization over the years. Boston has been one of the more successful teams, and a lot of that has to do with the coaching.
One former head coach of the Celtics has seen his name be linked with the open job of the New York Knicks. That would be Ime Udoka, who helped guide Boston to the NBA Finals a few years ago.
Currently the head coach of the Houston Rockets, Udoka has helped to turn Houston into a contender. But NBA insider Marc Stein reported that New York has interest in speaking with Udoka.
“Two head coaches who are not currently available but said to interest the Knicks, according to league sources, are Dallas’ Jason Kidd and Houston’s Ime Udoka,” wrote Stein.
ESPN's Jay Williams believes that Udoka is the perfect fit for the Knicks.
“I do think there is a coach out there, who is currently coaching the Houston Rockets, that would be the most amazing fit in New York City, and that’s Ime Udoka,” Williams said.
“A guy that understands the Boston Celtics and how they built with Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge and what their personnel looks like… he (Ime) has a similar but updated culture in Houston with some young dogs, where he’s built a pretty incredible foundation over a quick period.”
However, it seems that the Rockets reportedly won't allow Udoka the chance to talk to the Knicks. Stein also reported that despite the interest from New York, Houston plans on keeping him around.
“One source with knowledge of the Rockets’ thinking told The Stein Line categorically that permission to speak with Udoka would be rejected if the Knicks requested it,” wrote Stein.
Udoka would be a solid grab for the Knicks, but it seems he will stay with the Rockets. Houston was the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference this season, and they are rumored to be preparing to go after some star players this summer.
Udoka went 51-31 as the head coach of the Celtics. The coach was instrumental in the development of the Celtics, and many players have credited him since his departure.
