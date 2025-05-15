Joe Mazzulla on How Celtics Can Complete the Comeback
The Boston Celtics survived on Wednesday night after they staved off elimination in Game 5 in front of home fans. The Celtics lived to fight another game and will now travel back to Madison Square Garden for a do-or-die Game 6.
The Celtics may be down 3-2 in the series now, but it is nowhere close to being over. Yes, their best player, Jayson Tatum, is out for the season and possibly all of next season due to a ruptured Achilles; however, they have all they need to get the job done.
This team believes, including head coach Joe Mazzulla.
After the Game 5 win, Mazzulla gave the media some insight into how his team can get the job done.
"We just did what was necessary to do what we need to get back to New York. Made winning plays on each end - each guy, everybody in that locker room, has another layer that they can go to," said Mazzulla.
Mazzulla appeared to push all the right buttons on Wednesday night to keep his team alive. One of those buttons happened to be their key veteran, Luka Kornet. After their big man, Kristaps Porzingis, couldn't give it a go anymore, Mazzulla turned to Kornet, who proved to be a difference-maker in Game 5.
“Did a great job protecting the rim, did a great job defending without fouling, did a great job on both ends of the floor,” Mazzulla said. “I just thought his presence was good, especially on the rebounding. He had nine rebounds, two offensive ones. He made some big-time plays for us.”
Mazzulla and the Celtics are no strangers to adversity in a playoff series. Just two seasons ago, they battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference Finals to force a Game 7—an impressive display of resilience, even if they ultimately fell short.
This year’s squad has continued to show that same fight. Boston has been dominant on the road all season, boasting a 33-8 record away from home. While the next matchup will take place in a hostile setting, the Celtics have consistently proven they’re capable of rising to the occasion when it matters most.
