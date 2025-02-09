Kristaps Porzingis Injury Status for Celtics vs Knicks
Boston Celtics starting center Kristaps Porzingis is a late scratch for Saturday night's primetime clash against the New York Knicks, joining All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation.
Injured Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, who's missed the entire season so far while recuperating from an ankle surgery, is nearing a return to action for New York. Shams Charania of ESPN reports that the veteran 7-footer is hoping to back on the hardwood for the Knicks before March 1. He has resumed 5-on-5 practice workouts.
Meanwhile, injured forward OG Anunoby — who's been out since the Knicks' 128-112 Madison Square Garden loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on February 1 with what Charania calls "a toe issue"— hopes to be back after next week's All-Star break.
With these depleted rosters, the victor of Saturday evening's bout is anyone's guess.
This story will be updated...
