Kyrie Irving Accidentally Hits Child With Ball in Celtics vs Mavericks Game
Attending any live sports event is exciting, especially if you are lucky to get seats right next to the action.
While this does give you a better view of the action, it can sometimes be a little too close as one kid learned during the Boston Celtics' game against the Dallas Mavericks.
During the second quarter, guard Kyrie Irving threw a pass that had completely missed his target. Unfortunately, it collided right in the face of a child sitting in the front row.
Multiple people wound up checking on the kid, including the Mavericks coaching staff and Irving.
Fortunately, the child appeared to be fine and continued to enjoy the game.
