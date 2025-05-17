Magic Johnson Comments on Celtics Playoff Loss
After falling to the New York Knicks in six games, plenty of people have opinions on how the series went and what went wrong for the defending champion Boston Celtics.
One such person is Los Angeles Lakers legend and former Celtics' rival Magic Johnson. On social media, he made multiple comments about the game and the series as a whole.
While these comments could be confused with an AI's, their is some significant truth in them, especially the part where Johnson talks about the role players.
"The Knicks blew out the Celtics 119-81 and because their role players OG Anunoby, Karl Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges combined for total 66 points versus the Celtics role players - Derrick White, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard only had 23 total points combined."
Celtics fans won't want to hear it, especially from Magic Johnson, but the role players did not show up in Game 5. Derrick White was fantastic all series, but struggled in this game, scoring just eight points.
While the Knicks played well overall in the series, the weakness of the Celtics was shown in Game 6 without Tatum in the lineup. When the role players are struggling to hit their three-point shots, the team struggles to score in general.
The team also lacked production from Kristaps Porzingis, who has been a significant part of the team on both ends of the floor the last two seasons.
Overall, these comments and this series likely showed general manager Brad Stevens that the team needs to make significant changes this offseason, for better or for worse. It has been well-documented that the team is heading into cap troubles with all the money they are dishing out to top players, so it seems a retooling of the roster will occur at least.
That means some of the role players are likely expendable in what should be a fascinating offseason for the Celtics.
Regarding the rest of the playoffs, Celtics fans will be watching the series closely between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks were underestimated heading into their series with the Celtics, and likely will be again.
Fans will feel a bit better about the loss if the Knicks at least make it a series, or even take down the Pacers entirely in the Conference Finals. However, many people seem to believe in the Pacers to take down the Knicks easily, which would be satisfying for Celtics' fans in its own right.
No matter what, it seems both the rest of this year's playoffs and this upcoming offseason will be fascinating from a Celtics' perspective.
Jayson Tatum’s Dad Reveals Possible Timeline for Achilles Injury Recovery
