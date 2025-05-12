Paul Pierce Takes Credit For Celtics Win
The Boston Celtics earned themselves a pivotal Game 3 win on Saturday when they defeated the New York Knicks on the road, 115-93.
The Celtics played a stellar game and looked more like themselves compared to how they looked in front of their home fans for Games 1 and 2. Boston was fantastic on Saturday, so much so that former Celtics legend and champion Paul Pierce took credit for the win.
On Sunday, Pierce took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and credited himself with the win.
"I walked so we all can run happy Mother’s Day," said Pierce.
Pierce was the topic of discussion on Thursday after the Celtics' Game 2 loss because he had placed a huge wager on himself prior to Wednesday's Game 2.
"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you, I'm walking here tomorrow. I'm walking here. I'm walking here 15 miles. I'm walking here. In my robe. No shoes on. Barefeet. If the Celtics lose [Wednesday]."
The Celtics couldn't deliver for Pierce, so Pierce, a man of his word, walked from his house to FOX studios.
No one pressured Pierce to do it, but he said it on national television and was a man of his word.
Whatever Saturday's game was worth, Pierce is clearly happy with the result, as he spent most of his career in Beantown. In his Boston career, he helped lead the Celtics to their 17th title in franchise history in 2008, where he also captured his first and only Finals MVP.
The Celtics will look to become the first team since the 2018 Golden State Warriors to repeat as champions, and they have a great chance to do so. Although the Celtics were down 2-0 in the series, Saturday's win does wonders for their chances of coming back in the series and eventually moving on to the next round.
Monday's game is crucial for both teams, but especially for the Celtics. With a win in Game 4, they have a golden opportunity to tie the series and regain home-court advantage.
