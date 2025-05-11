Celtics Reveal Game 4 Injury Report vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics will look to tie their second-round series against the New York Knicks on Monday.
They got on the board in the series on Saturday and have a great chance to tie the series in Game 4. However, the Celtics may need to do it without their veteran forward, Sam Hauser.
The Celtics listed Hauser as questionable ahead of Game 4.
Hauser missed Game 3 after being downgraded from doubtful to out due to a right ankle sprain.
There is a chance he could play Monday.
This story will be updated…
